As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shares Rose, Alpine Associates Management Has Cut Stake; First Business Financial Services Has Decreased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $384,800; Market Value Declined

First Business Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Business Financial Services Inc sold 4,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 9,076 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, down from 13,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18M shares traded or 39.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Downstream Expansion Supported by Projected Demand Growth in Emerging Markets; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Downstream Net $621M; 29/03/2018 – Dutch government to halt gas production at Groningen by 2030; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY HYDROCRACKER OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 17.80 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI

First Business Financial Services Inc, which manages about $560.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI) by 37,582 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $178.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 18,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 1.81 million shares to 6.07M shares, valued at $43.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 101,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 740,336 shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

