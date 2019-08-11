As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shares Rose, Alpine Associates Management Cut Its Position by $1.06 Million; Intuit (INTU) Holder Carderock Capital Management Has Trimmed Position

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 1,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 22,437 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, down from 24,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $276.57. About 1.22M shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 9.14 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Will Manage, Not Own, Resort as Part of New Growth Strategy; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61 million and $245.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) by 15,951 shares to 21,237 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6,569 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.49% or 1.14 million shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Lp owns 304,289 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management holds 69,993 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 7,373 shares. Royal London Asset Limited accumulated 0% or 97,614 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated invested in 0.21% or 2.67M shares. Argi Inv Serv Lc holds 1,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lincoln Natl Corporation holds 0.01% or 1,354 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset has 690,001 shares. Mar Vista Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability invested 4.6% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Art Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Jensen Investment Mgmt holds 2.34% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 753,225 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 6,206 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IVW, UNP, AMT, INTU – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks to Buy That Save You Money – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuit Inc. (INTU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook Intuit (INTU) – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Intuit (INTU) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Recent IPOs to Add to Your Watch List – Nasdaq” on July 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 8, 2019 : LDOS, FL, IEX, CZR, GRUB, APC, UBER, CSCO, ANGI, MTCH, FOLD, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CZR May 31st Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Caesars News: CZR Stock Rockets Higher on Eldorado Resorts Merger – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “CZR Has Been Heading Higher Since Mid-March – Investorplace.com” with publication date: April 05, 2019.