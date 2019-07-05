As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shares Declined, Shareholder Marathon Asset Management LP Decreased Position; Artemis Investment Management Llp Holding in Biogen (BIIB) Has Lifted as Stock Price Declined

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 317,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.88M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.30M, down from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.19. About 3.55M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Will Manage, Not Own, Resort as Part of New Growth Strategy; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 65.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 24,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,760 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.61M, up from 37,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $236.17. About 308,395 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q EPS $5.54; 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Investors Are Losing Patience — Heard on the Street; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B

Marathon Asset Management Lp, which manages about $13.21B and $384.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 500,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $282.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icahn Carl C holds 3.58% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 99.25M shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 28,600 shares. Aperio Group Inc Lc holds 104,561 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.03% or 758,945 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 590,561 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 52.03M are owned by Blackrock. Financial Bank Of America De reported 16.21 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 0.01% or 356,885 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 240,960 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 28,625 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Charles Schwab Investment reported 2.78 million shares stake. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa has invested 0.05% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 300,000 are held by Segantii Cap.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

