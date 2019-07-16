As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shares Declined, Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake; St James Investment Company Decreased Its Stake in The Walt Disney Company (DIS) by $466,977

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 81.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 1.33 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.92. About 9.48 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 4,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 251,358 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.91M, down from 255,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $144.29. About 5.08M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.50 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 32,000 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $65.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 12,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.