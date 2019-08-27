As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Share Value Rose, Soros Fund Management Has Cut by $66.71 Million Its Stake; Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Increased Its At&T (T) Stake by $465,000 as Stock Price Rose

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 25.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 8.34M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 24.82 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.70 million, down from 33.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.34. About 1.98 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 27.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 69,452 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, up from 54,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.74. About 14.31 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/05/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Take Last Shots Over Time Warner as Judge Weighs Deal; 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Start of AT&T-Time Warner trial delayed until Thursday due to bad weather; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: SEE CHALLENGES IN SAT. TV, BUT GAINS IN ONLINE TV; 24/05/2018 – Comcast’s Fox Bid to Further Test Antitrust Cops Waging AT&T War; 16/03/2018 – CMO Today: DOJ v. AT&T Approaches; Rihanna Slams Snap Over Ad; NFL CMO To Leave; 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP’S IPO POSTPONED; 23/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Merger (Audio); 10/04/2018 – U.S. Poised to Wrap AT&T Merger Case as Economist Set to Testify; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 15,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Falcon Minerals Corp by 535,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,535 shares to 350,625 shares, valued at $41.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 3,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,363 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).