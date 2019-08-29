As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Share Value Rose, Silver Point Capital LP Trimmed by $79.51 Million Its Stake; Girard Partners LTD Holding in Lockheed Martin Com (LMT) Has Lifted by $564,000

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 9.94 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 16.23 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.08 million, down from 26.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 10.62 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (LMT) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 23,563 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07M, up from 21,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $380.97. About 811,571 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 26/03/2018 – U.S. Republicans press for F-35 fighter jet sale to Taiwan; 17/04/2018 – ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW WEAPONS EXPORT POLICY SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY – INDUSTRY; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Business Segment Operating Profit $1.31B; 27/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin to Integrate its Tank Protection Technology for Testing on U.S. Army Vehicles; 30/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Industry Team Awarded $1.4B Sustainment Contract to Support F-35 Fleet Operations; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO MARILLYN HEWSON ADDRESSES BERNSTEIN EVENT; 16/03/2018 – New Lockheed Martin Readiness Contract Strengthens Sustainment Industry; 03/04/2018 – NASA awards $247.5 million cost-plus contract to Lockheed Martin to design and build a supersonic aircraft that does not create a traditional sonic boom; 18/05/2018 – Sikorsky and Canada’s DND Receive AHS International Award for Successful CH-148 Cyclone Helicopter Shipboard Tests; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $80M CONTRACT TO BUILD MISSILE DEFENSE

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.96% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Orrstown has invested 0.94% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Douglass Winthrop Advsr reported 1,805 shares. Delphi Mngmt Incorporated Ma reported 1.03% stake. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 22,269 are owned by Iberiabank. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd reported 446 shares stake. 15,800 are owned by Northeast Management. 24,980 are owned by Moneta Group Inc Inc Invest Advsr Llc. Ameriprise Incorporated owns 1.82M shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Pitcairn has 1,895 shares. Stifel Corporation reported 292,155 shares. 54,753 are held by Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability Com. Tower Bridge Advsrs reported 2,326 shares stake. Dubuque Comml Bank Company reported 355 shares.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19 million and $536.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Growth Etf (EFG) by 13,288 shares to 53,640 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Small (VBR) by 2,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,302 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc Shs.