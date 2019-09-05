As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Share Value Rose, Silver Point Capital LP Decreased Its Stake by $79.51 Million; Iberiabank Increased Home Depot (HD) Position by $460,501; Market Value Rose

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 2,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 47,932 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20M, up from 45,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $228.19. About 1.39 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 9.94 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 16.23 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.08 million, down from 26.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 2.77 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Monarch Alternative Cap LP has 0.64% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% or 395,860 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 28,625 shares or 0% of the stock. Natixis reported 8.41M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.07% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Serengeti Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.45% or 300,000 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bankshares has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 13D Mngmt Lc has invested 4.52% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Cohen Capital Management invested in 0.9% or 431,137 shares. 951,988 are owned by Toronto Dominion Bancorp. 418,642 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Sys. M&T Fincl Bank owns 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 19,010 shares. Citigroup holds 7.55M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Icahn Carl C, New York-based fund reported 99.25 million shares. Oppenheimer accumulated 22,959 shares.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Etf by 32,877 shares to 88,649 shares, valued at $4.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 20,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,187 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Financial Limited Liability Co invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Columbia Asset invested in 2.06% or 40,210 shares. Arvest Bancorp Trust Division stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Beese Fulmer Inv has invested 0.64% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 2.86 million shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd reported 271,041 shares stake. Grassi Investment accumulated 1.09% or 38,229 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Management reported 1.19% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Adage Cap Partners Group Inc Limited Company has 0.58% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.21 million shares. Cambridge Communication stated it has 97,680 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Dowling & Yahnke reported 67,752 shares. King Luther Capital Corp has invested 1.87% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). North Star Invest Mgmt Corporation holds 10,090 shares. Quadrant Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 2.4% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 22,610 shares. Patten & Patten Tn holds 30,023 shares.