As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Monarch Alternative Capital LP Has Cut Stake; Alleghany (Y) Holder Davis Selected Advisers Has Trimmed Its Position by $3.12 Million

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in Alleghany Corporation (Y) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers sold 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 80,989 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.60M, down from 86,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Alleghany Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $12.41 during the last trading session, reaching $750.42. About 71,370 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 9.14 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels; 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17 billion and $20.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 5,848 shares to 21,304 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 41,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $992,885 activity.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62B and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $871.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

