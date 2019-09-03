As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Share Value Rose, Canyon Capital Advisors Lifted Position; Surmodics (SRDX) Stake Boosted by Trigran Investments Inc

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 7.61M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 77.58M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674.19 million, up from 69.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 4.23M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Surmodics Inc (SRDX) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 10,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The hedge fund held 805,258 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.01 million, up from 795,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Surmodics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $634.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 66,381 shares traded. Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) has declined 28.41% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.41% the S&P500. Some Historical SRDX News: 14/05/2018 – SURMODICS SEES 49C PER SHARE CHARGE TO 3Q EARNINGS; 23/04/2018 – SURMODICS REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF A NEW .018” LOW-PROFILE PTA; 23/04/2018 – SURMODICS GETS 501(K) CLEARANCE FOR BALLOON DILATION CATHETER; 16/05/2018 – Surmodics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 08/05/2018 – Surmodics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – SURMODICS BUYS THROMBECTOMY TECH ASSETS FROM EMBOLITECH,; 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS INC – TIMOTHY ARENS, VICE PRESIDENT OF CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT AND STRATEGY, WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 16/05/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Appoints Andrew D.C. LaFrence Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – Surmodics Announces FDA Clearance of a New .018” Low-Profile PTA Balloon Dilation Catheter; 23/04/2018 – SURMODICS INC – SURMODICS EXPECTS TO MAKE NEW .018″ LOW-PROFILE PTA BALLOON DILATION CATHETER AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION IN COMING MONTHS

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 377,547 shares to 4.97 million shares, valued at $142.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 5.10M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 106,200 shares. Hrt Fincl Lc owns 171,803 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 86,237 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 63,487 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Cohen Capital Management has invested 0.9% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.05% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 149,165 shares. Prudential Financial accumulated 338,902 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,115 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bb&T holds 0% or 10,354 shares in its portfolio. Janney Capital Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 50,716 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 232,723 were accumulated by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Jabodon Pt reported 3.6% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Caesars Entertainment tops EBITDAR expectations – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) Might Not Be A Great Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caesars Entertainment Corporation Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nevada casinos win $1B again – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Caesars Entertainment: Market Still Asleep At The Switch As Rodio Is Named CEO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 45,945 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $17.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpi Composites Inc by 143,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75M shares, and cut its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM).