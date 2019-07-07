As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Share Value Declined, Holder Long Pond Capital LP Has Lowered Holding by $105.32 Million; Mdc Partners (MDCA) Valuation Rose While Indaba Capital Management LP Increased Position by $5.18 Million

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 13.17 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.46M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.72M, down from 14.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.18. About 13.79M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.92 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56M, up from 4.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.30 million market cap company. It closed at $2.6 lastly. It is down 23.66% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – UPDATING 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss $31.4M; 15/05/2018 – Allison+Partners First Global Agency to Adopt Proof Analytics; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT, A LEADING INDEPEND; 23/04/2018 – MDC Partners Schedules Conference Call to Discuss its Financial Results for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2018; 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 02/04/2018 – MDC Partners Enters into Strategic Partnership with Instrument, a Leading Independent Digital Agency; 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 151,211 shares to 546,211 shares, valued at $49.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 146,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH).

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl holds 0.02% or 3.64 million shares. Assets Invest Mgmt Lc owns 30,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Morgan Stanley stated it has 20.22 million shares. Voloridge Inv Limited Com invested in 1.05 million shares or 0.27% of the stock. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab has 268,700 shares. Research Glob Investors has 11.91M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Janney Cap Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Mutual Of America Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Icahn Carl C holds 3.58% or 99.25 million shares in its portfolio. 650,000 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings. Element Management Limited Co holds 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 18,293 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp, Michigan-based fund reported 57 shares. Silver Point Cap Lp has 16.23 million shares for 19.84% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 0% or 51,352 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Two Sigma Ltd Liability accumulated 13,313 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern reported 536,761 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 122,581 shares. Clearline Cap LP accumulated 358,082 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Tudor Inv Et Al stated it has 0.01% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). 66,000 are owned by Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability. Morgan Stanley reported 318,999 shares. Lorber David A owns 78,973 shares for 4.91% of their portfolio. State Street holds 916,503 shares. Bluemountain Ltd Llc has 466,587 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 10,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap (Trc) holds 0% or 500 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,080 activity. Gendel Mitchell also bought $18,500 worth of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) on Friday, March 22. On Monday, May 13 O’DONOVAN ANNE MARIE bought $51,891 worth of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) or 17,832 shares.