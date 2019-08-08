As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Share Price Rose, Long Pond Capital LP Lowered Its Holding; Mosaic Co (MOS) Position Has Raised by Quantres Asset Management Ltd

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mosaic Co (MOS) by 62.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 13,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 34,600 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $945,000, up from 21,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mosaic Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.18B market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $22.72. About 9.89M shares traded or 86.99% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 13.17 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.46M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.72M, down from 14.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 20.83M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Management stated it has 2.78 million shares. Amalgamated Bancshares has 116,625 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur Co has invested 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Goldman Sachs Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Moneta Grp Advsrs Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 66,283 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 598,869 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 4.79M shares. Geode Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 6.21M shares. Davenport Limited Liability Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 12,350 shares. Piedmont Invest Inc reported 15,722 shares. The California-based Beach Point Mngmt Lp has invested 3.68% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 13,838 shares. 115,267 are held by Advent Cap Management De. Hg Vora Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 32.50 million shares. Sg Americas Limited Com owns 73,788 shares.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 374,700 shares to 2.76 million shares, valued at $186.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 387,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 26, 2019 : WFC, LEXEA, OHI, FDC, QQQ, AGN, EBAY, MGM, CZR, CTRP, KOS, EXPE – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “INVESTOR RIGHTS ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ LTXB, CJ, BID, CZR – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) on Behalf of Caesars Shareholders and Encourages Caesars Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 17, 2019 : PDBC, NFLX, VICI, VNQI, BAC, BP, QQQ, PETX, CZR, COP, PG, KO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Financial owns 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 400 shares. The Massachusetts-based Colrain Limited Liability Corp has invested 5.42% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus owns 0.03% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 113,101 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns stated it has 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Lc accumulated 145,100 shares. Whittier Tru, California-based fund reported 1,676 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 18,700 shares. Convergence Investment Prtnrs Limited Company owns 41,591 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 0.19% or 15,893 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Ltd, a New Jersey-based fund reported 8,375 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 26,736 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 18,118 shares. 362,746 are held by Raymond James & Assocs. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 7,500 shares to 31,900 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 32,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).