As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Share Price Rose, Holder Soros Fund Management Cut Position; American Financial Group Has Cut Its Holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) by $18.68 Million as Valuation Rose

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 23.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 5.78 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 19.04 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $225.10M, down from 24.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 18.90 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019; 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 38.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 352,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 560,624 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.07M, down from 913,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 791,732 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divest package gets DoJ nod; 02/04/2018 – Sahil Kapur: “One Fox News insider said the comparison between the cable news network and Sinclair was ludicrous and the; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair Agrees to Sell 23 TV Stations as Part of Tribune Deal; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR TO SEEK FCC REVIEW ON STATION SALES ‘SHORTLY’; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast 1Q Net $43.1M; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Questions FCC On Sinclair Dictating Content To Local News Stations While It Weighs Proposed Mega-Merge; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST SEES FY CAPEX $180M; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST SEEKING U.S. APPROVAL TO BUY TRIBUNE MEDIA; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair: All of Sinclair’s ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC Affiliated Stations Removed From Sony’s PlayStation Vue Platform

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold SBGI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.67 million shares or 1.85% less from 55.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup holds 0% or 45,850 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon accumulated 1.27 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 20,647 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gsa Cap Llp invested 0.09% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.05% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 5,000 shares. Raging Management Ltd Com has 6.84% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Services Automobile Association accumulated 22,603 shares. Huntington Financial Bank holds 0% or 104 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Cipher Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 73,046 shares. 2.65M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Cap Va has invested 3.63% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Moreover, Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 51 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Company, Georgia-based fund reported 65,776 shares.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 30,000 shares to 366,945 shares, valued at $37.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sinclair has $10B-plus deal to acquire former Fox sports nets – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Sinclair Broadcast Stock Soared Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39M for 33.38 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $21.76 million activity.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (Call) (NYSE:CNQ) by 500,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $26.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ii Vi Inc (Prn) by 5.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Berry Pete Corp.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 16, 2019 : CZR, BAC, T, HPQ, QQQ, V, SYY, AR, AABA, CMCSA, FEYE, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 21, 2019 : GE, KO, UGI, CC, QCOM, AABA, C, JWN, QQQ, CZR, MRVL, CMCSA – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Scientific Games (SGMS), Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Launch Sports Betting in Indiana and Expand US Partnership – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.