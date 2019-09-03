As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Share Price Rose, Holder Monarch Alternative Capital LP Has Cut Its Position by $16.08 Million; Jolley Asset Management Boosted Holding in Intel (INTC) by $4.28 Million

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.36. About 2.65M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 1141.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 80,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 87,911 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 7,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $46.76. About 6.73M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 18/04/2018 – The Information: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 27/04/2018 – Intel set to open up more than 6 percent after crushing earnings; 28/03/2018 – Samsung Dethrones Intel As Leader In Global Chip Sales — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE PILOT PROGRAM – STATEMENT; 14/03/2018 – V5 Systems to Showcase Market-Ready IoT Technology at Intel Partner Connect 2018; 16/04/2018 – RAVE Computer named Intel Partner of the Year; 19/03/2018 – Intel’s Bryant Would Serve as Chmn Until Conclusion of 2019 Annual Meeting if Electe; 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent (Video)

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23M and $138.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 8.00 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 3.74 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 3.80 million shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Wespac Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 45,113 shares. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). S&T Bank & Trust Pa invested in 136,872 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department invested in 101,252 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited holds 0.17% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 16,451 shares. Orleans Capital Mgmt Corp La owns 43,065 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors has invested 0.87% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Navellier And Assocs accumulated 18,147 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Wafra has 28,120 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. St Germain D J Co has 79,690 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 0.59% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 38,655 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Com reported 34,701 shares.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Intel (INTC) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 22, 2019 : FOLD, CSCO, ZNGA, PDLI, PS, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 13, 2019 : PFE, QQQ, AKRX, INTC, DOW, SQ, SLM, DISCA, HPQ, AMD, DHI, WM – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Intel Stock Remains An Interesting Contrarian Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 10, 2019 : CZR, LVS, XOG, EQH, BABA, QQQ, ESI, IGT, IRM, TMUS, VIAB, MSFT – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Caesars Entertainment Corporation Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caesars Entertainment tops EBITDAR expectations – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Caesars Entertainment News: CZR Stock Pops on Takeover Developments – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 26, 2019 : MPC, ZNGA, FOLD, HPQ, SNAP, VALE, AR, MOS, QQQ, CMCSA, CZR, CY – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Techs LP has 0.03% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 32,762 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1.42 million shares in its portfolio. Brigade Cap Mngmt Lp reported 2.52 million shares. Natixis holds 8.41 million shares. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 4,411 shares. Artemis Invest Mngmt Llp accumulated 15,038 shares or 0% of the stock. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 32,100 shares in its portfolio. Clearline Ltd Partnership accumulated 652,648 shares. Citadel Advisors reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). The Florida-based Eagle Asset Inc has invested 0.22% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Blackrock Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 52.03M shares. Profund Llc reported 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Jabodon Pt stated it has 491,393 shares or 3.6% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.03% or 232,723 shares.