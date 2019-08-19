As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Share Price Rose, Holder Long Pond Capital LP Has Trimmed Holding by $105.32 Million; Mercadolibre (MELI) Share Value Rose While Cumberland Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $304,200

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $11.28 during the last trading session, reaching $624.53. About 354,189 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 13.17M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.46M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.72 million, down from 14.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 14.36 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 1.70 million shares to 2.49 million shares, valued at $180.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 515,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Com owns 149,820 shares. Cohen Cap Management Inc has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Monarch Alternative Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.64% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Segantii Cap Management Limited holds 0.31% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 300,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 526,125 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 2.50M shares. Millennium Limited Liability Company owns 1.27 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 141,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 22,959 were accumulated by Oppenheimer & Inc. Summit Grp Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 31,900 shares. Falcon Point Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 12,092 shares. Swiss Bancorporation reported 1.04M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Management Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 112,319 shares.

