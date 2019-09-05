As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Share Price Rose, Holder Canyon Capital Advisors Has Boosted Stake; Boeing Co (BA) Position Maintained by Private Asset Management Inc

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 64.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 865 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,199 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $839,000, up from 1,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $360.3. About 3.50M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Airbus fights to defend A330 as order decisions loom; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOW-ON CONTRACT COVERS FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, SUPPLY CHAIN, DATA ANALYTICS AND TRAINING SERVICES; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM; 26/03/2018 – Boeing delivered its first 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines on Sunday; 08/03/2018 – Flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 05/05/2018 – Boeing Eyes Air Supremacy — Barron’s; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH MET WITH BOEING RECENTLY TO DISCUSS ROLE ON NEW `797′; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS STILL WORKING TO OPEN NEW CHINA COMPLETION CENTRE BY END-YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Boeing’s an Early Casualty as Investors Dig in for Trade War

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 7.61M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 77.58M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674.19 million, up from 69.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 7.71M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 5.10M shares to 27.19 million shares, valued at $594.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 5.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30.00M shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31 are owned by Parkside Bank & Trust Trust. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De owns 16.21 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Amer reported 0.04% stake. Jefferies Gp Lc, a New York-based fund reported 763,143 shares. 9.17 million are held by Mackay Shields Ltd Llc. Moneta Gru Investment Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 66,283 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.82 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 44,742 shares. Moreover, Cohen Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.9% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 431,137 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Company has 24.82M shares for 5.01% of their portfolio. Kbc Nv has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Whittier Tru has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Eaton Vance Mngmt has 732,696 shares. 141,600 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Nokota Lp accumulated 4.05M shares.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 29,138 shares to 732,176 shares, valued at $20.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,764 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Secs Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) invested in 5,465 shares or 0.94% of the stock. West Chester Advsrs has 1,848 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,518 shares. Baltimore holds 1,323 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management has invested 2.71% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nbt Bankshares N A has invested 0.89% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New England Retirement Gru reported 2,090 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Altavista Wealth reported 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Huntington Financial Bank invested in 51,785 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.36% or 28,901 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 0.6% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Johnson Fincl Grp invested in 3,111 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Ckw Financial Group owns 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 200 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Ltd Liability Com accumulated 9,634 shares. Cahill Fincl Inc invested 0.72% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

