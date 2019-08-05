As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Share Price Rose, Clearline Capital LP Has Lifted by $3.41 Million Its Stake; Addison Capital Company Lifted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $2.27 Million

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 558.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 20,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,083 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 3,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.54 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 188.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 426,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 652,648 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, up from 226,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 10.64M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 15/04/2018 – Caesars Will Manage, Not Own, Resort as Part of New Growth Strategy; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18M and $131.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 12,322 shares to 2,965 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Peter B And accumulated 427,150 shares. Founders Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3.97% or 97,595 shares. Exchange Capital Incorporated holds 1.71% or 54,933 shares in its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt has 72,600 shares. Nottingham invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kessler Inv Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Saybrook Cap Nc invested 0.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Lc holds 42,839 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Neville Rodie & Shaw stated it has 101,897 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Chatham Capital accumulated 8,084 shares. Bluestein R H holds 1.89% or 311,418 shares. Umb Bankshares N A Mo holds 236,270 shares. Sabal owns 157,928 shares. Chemical Fincl Bank invested in 82,431 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Mycio Wealth Limited Co reported 13,763 shares.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $191.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 118,559 shares to 24,405 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 90,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,016 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.