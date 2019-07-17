As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Share Price Declined, Tortoise Investment Management Has Trimmed by $356,000 Its Position; Gladius Capital Management LP Has Lowered Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding by $8.32 Billion; Shares Rose

Tortoise Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 90.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc sold 44,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,411 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 48,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.92. About 11.06 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Will Manage, Not Own, Resort as Part of New Growth Strategy; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 70.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp analyzed 154,056 shares as the company's stock rose 10.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 64,733 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 billion, down from 218,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $246.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $57.62. About 11.50M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58M and $382.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,468 shares to 38,209 shares, valued at $5.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 8,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Ny Qlty (MYN).

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.21 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

