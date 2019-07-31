As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Market Value Declined, Tortoise Investment Management Has Decreased Holding by $356,000; Dollar General (DG) Position Raised by Investec Asset Management Ltd

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 8,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 189,853 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.65 million, up from 181,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 376,435 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B

Tortoise Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 90.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc sold 44,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,411 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 48,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.95. About 3.37 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Energy Services Inc by 37,279 shares to 893,346 shares, valued at $10.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 303,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Westrock Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Limited Co reported 73,567 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.16% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 1.58M shares. 1.03M were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And. Utd Asset Strategies has invested 1.4% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Ledyard Comml Bank owns 55,570 shares. South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.06% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 150 are owned by Adirondack Communications. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 0% or 1,304 shares in its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has 1,762 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 45 shares. Fiduciary Mngmt Wi holds 3.16% or 4.05M shares. Schroder Investment reported 6,853 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Carroll Fincl Assocs holds 0.01% or 735 shares. Kings Point Capital holds 300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Inv Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 15,038 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Asset owns 26,815 shares. Natixis holds 0.46% or 8.41M shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd stated it has 57,053 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley owns 20.22M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 901,428 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group Inc has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Marathon Asset Mgmt Lp owns 1.88M shares for 4.25% of their portfolio. Soros Fund Ltd Company holds 24.82M shares or 5.01% of its portfolio. 57,459 were reported by Van Eck Associate Corporation. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp accumulated 2,460 shares. New York-based Owl Creek Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.61% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Raymond James Associate owns 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 268,903 shares.

