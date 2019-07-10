As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Market Value Declined, Redwood Capital Management Boosted Stake by $800,000; As Metlife (MET) Stock Rose, Shareholder Shufro Rose & Co Has Decreased by $604,170 Its Position

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.80M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.64 million, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.04. About 3.89 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 15/04/2018 – Caesars Will Manage, Not Own, Resort as Part of New Growth Strategy; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q NET REV. $1.97B; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 14,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 332,897 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.17 million, down from 347,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.4. About 815,445 shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadl; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $7.4B in Corporate Private Placement Transactions; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 03/04/2018 – METLIFE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART SEES ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – BILL O’DONNELL HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) FOR U.S., SUCCEEDING MARLENE DEBEL; 07/03/2018 – MetLife: Debel to Remain Interim U.S. CFO Until Successor Named; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42/SHR

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 250,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $6.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 770,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Par Management has 0.58% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 3.60M shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd holds 125,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 20.22 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 5.78M shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 205,520 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.27M shares. Lorber David A holds 4.71% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 19,711 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 149,820 shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 13D Management Lc reported 1.72 million shares stake. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.11% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 3,524 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 25,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 13, 2019 : GE, HAL, CZR, PG, LVS, LLY, HPE, AAPL, FLEX, CMCSA, CINF, ZNGA – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. Senate Takes on Big Tech, Plus “Merger Monday” – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Caesars Entertainment Buyout Doesn’t Make Any Sense – Nasdaq” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Caesars Entertainment News: CZR Stock Pops on Takeover Developments – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Casino stocks steady despite weak Nevada numbers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MetLife to Hold Conference Call for Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Endor Wins MetLife Korea’s Innovation Program, Collab 5.0 – Business Wire” published on June 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Warrior Met Coal Sets Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MetLife Joins Catalyst CEO Champions for Change – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE to help Israel create secondary tech stock exchange – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Grp owns 38,336 shares. 22,531 are owned by Quantum Mgmt. Baystate Wealth Ltd Com reported 193 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.08% or 941,683 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Llc owns 447 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Lau Associate Lc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). North Star Management, Illinois-based fund reported 7,370 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has 721,498 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc accumulated 5,692 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 1,866 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp invested in 11,223 shares. Meeder Asset reported 0% stake. Financial Bank Hapoalim Bm invested in 8,726 shares. Invesco stated it has 9.15M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $998.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 42,920 shares to 88,450 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umh Pptys Inc (NYSE:UMH) by 22,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y).

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27B for 9.40 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.