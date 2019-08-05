As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Monarch Alternative Capital LP Cut Its Position by $16.08 Million; Sawgrass Asset Management Has Upped Its Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Stake by $4.82 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 30,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 360,900 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.35M, up from 330,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.15 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 10.64 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q NET REV. $1.97B; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 104,562 shares to 123,297 shares, valued at $18.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caci International Inc Cl A (NYSE:CACI) by 5,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,410 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Co Del Com (NYSE:CLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.66% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 1.32M shares. Marketfield Asset Management Limited stated it has 27,674 shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 19,851 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 28,679 are held by Sand Hill Global Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Howland Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Levin Strategies Limited Partnership owns 5,400 shares. Montecito Bankshares And Trust holds 0.43% or 8,917 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs Inc reported 61,411 shares. Aqr Cap Llc has invested 0.32% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Princeton Strategies Group Limited Liability Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 15,825 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 750 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.4% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). New York-based Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 1.42% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Condor Cap owns 0.26% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 10,024 shares.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62 billion and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $871.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.