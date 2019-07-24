As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Market Valuation Declined, Silver Point Capital LP Has Cut Position by $79.51 Million; Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Decreased Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding by $8.65 Million; Valuation Rose

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 9.94 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16.23 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.08M, down from 26.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.95. About 5.71 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $102.8. About 5.95 million shares traded or 20.94% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: KEEPING INTEREST RATES LOW PROMOTES CONFIDENCE; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY Q&A SESSION; 18/05/2018 – Lowe Enterprises Investors Acquires 1 Kennedy Flats Apartment Community; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS EXPECTS INFLATION TO INCREASE A LITTLE FROM ITS CURRENT LOW RATE; 23/05/2018 – Target, Lowe’s Feel Profit Squeeze in First Quarter (Video); 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square Joins Fellow Activist D.E. Shaw in Lowe’s; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT IN CASH RATE; 23/05/2018 – Correction to Ackman Lowe’s Story

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise accumulated 1.44M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 3,524 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macquarie reported 0% stake. Falcon Point Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 12,092 shares. 4.03 million were reported by Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 2.50 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Serengeti Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.45% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 300,000 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 15,038 are owned by Artemis Inv Ltd Liability Partnership. Oaktree Cap LP holds 15.25 million shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 300,041 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life The holds 953,013 shares. Northeast Consultants Inc has 15,187 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advent De invested in 115,267 shares. Summit Secs Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 31,900 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R also bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares. The insider Frieson Donald bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco Incorporated Ny holds 0.08% or 175,845 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corp has 10.69M shares. Sei Invests stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). First Midwest National Bank & Trust Division accumulated 11,071 shares. First Merchants Corp holds 1.02% or 57,957 shares. Tiemann Inv Advsrs Limited Co invested in 10,075 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank accumulated 74,177 shares. Bartlett And Co Limited Liability Company owns 385,408 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 1.42 million shares in its portfolio. Altavista Wealth Mgmt owns 53,766 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. 2,406 were reported by Frontier Management Com. Sfmg Ltd Llc owns 4,749 shares. Swift Run Capital Mgmt invested in 5,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.3% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 1.35M shares. 5,883 were accumulated by Cim Inv Mangement Incorporated.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 12.72 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28 million and $305.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 12,500 shares to 456,638 shares, valued at $27.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global X Fds by 82,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).