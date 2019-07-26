As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Contrarian Capital Management Boosted Its Holding; Aristotle Capital Management Stake in Orix (IX) Has Upped by $1.00 Million as Stock Value Declined

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Orix Corp (IX) by 16.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 14,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 98,499 shares of the diversified financial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08M, up from 84,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Orix Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $75.95. About 16,698 shares traded. ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) has declined 21.88% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.31% the S&P500. Some Historical IX News: 08/03/2018 – Scott Croul Named to Head Small Balance Loan Platform for RED Mortgage Capital, LLC; 04/05/2018 – DZ BANK OPTING TO SELL INDIVIDUAL DVB ASSETS STARTING WITH AVIATION AND LAND TRANSPORT PORTFOLIOS; 04/05/2018 – Germany’s DZ Bank to sell parts of DVB after muted interest for unit; 19/04/2018 – TABLE-Orix Jreit 8954.T -6 MTH results; 19/03/2018 – NATIONAL FINANCE CO – MERGER BY INCORPORATION OF OMAN ORIX LEASING INTO NATIONAL FINANCE WILL BE COMPLETED IN NEXT FEW DAYS; 04/05/2018 – GERMANY’S DZ BANK GETS MUTED BUYER INTEREST FOR TRANSPORTATION UNIT DVB; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Daikyo 8840.T -2017/18 group results; 09/05/2018 – Orix Corp FY Oper Pft Y336.20B Vs Pft Y329.22B; 14/05/2018 – Stina Resources Ltd. Changes Name to CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc; 29/03/2018 – Lanka Business: Japan’s Orix sells Sri Lanka LOLC stake for Rs.12.8Bn

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.31M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.45M, up from 4.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 4.86 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 6,627 shares to 19,057 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 3.64 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Monarch Alternative Ltd Partnership reported 1.05M shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 0.03% or 758,945 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Co holds 1.82 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Lc reported 363,075 shares stake. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Moreover, Tudor Investment Et Al has 0.05% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 149,165 shares. Principal Finance Group stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Jabodon Pt owns 491,393 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership stated it has 4.03M shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 300,041 shares. Clearline LP has 652,648 shares for 2.97% of their portfolio. Moneta Group Incorporated Invest Advsr has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 2.96M shares. Quantbot LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 32,762 shares.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $16.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd by 41,300 shares to 78,800 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 11,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.62M shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

