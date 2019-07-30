As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Market Valuation Declined, Monarch Alternative Capital LP Has Decreased Its Stake; Scotia Capital Position in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Boosted by $17.26 Million as Market Value Declined

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 319,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8.24M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $447.15 million, up from 7.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.81. About 766,017 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 28/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP: INTENTION TO REPURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO; 29/03/2018 – TD Bank boss says protectionism moves troubling; 15/04/2018 – Stealthy Cyber: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – Canada’s TD Bank second-quarter earnings beat expectations; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL REPORTED NET INCOME WAS $979 MLN (US$770 MLN), UP 16% (21% IN U.S. DOLLARS) ON REPORTED BASIS; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q CET1 RATIO 11.8%, EST. 11.7%; 23/05/2018 – NHBR: TD Bank in $61.1 million bond deal with Saint Anselm; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 11.13M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,019 were accumulated by Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Company reported 389,711 shares stake. Prudential Public Ltd accumulated 27,499 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 482,013 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 514,832 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has 0.07% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has 951,988 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Natixis holds 0.46% or 8.41M shares in its portfolio. Segantii Capital Management Limited stated it has 300,000 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Lafitte Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 2.08 million shares or 9.23% of the stock. American Intl Gp stated it has 0.04% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 526,125 shares. Nwi Management LP holds 0.1% or 450,000 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Limited Com accumulated 26,243 shares. 4.93M were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.63% EPS growth.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62 billion and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $871.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY) by 694,716 shares to 3.70 million shares, valued at $76.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 4,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,747 shares, and cut its stake in Transalta Corp (NYSE:TAC).