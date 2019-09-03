As Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Share Price Rose, Advent Capital Management Lifted by $301,008 Its Holding; Pitcairn Company Has Lowered Its Position in Ansys (ANSS) by $560,014

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 3,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 2,864 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $524,000, down from 5,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $206.74. About 267,548 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) by 48.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 37,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 115,267 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, up from 77,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Caesars Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 3.48 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Rev $1.9B; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Reilly Limited Co holds 0% or 2,612 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Co reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Lafitte Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 9.23% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Private Advisor Limited owns 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 13,663 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 26,243 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). State Street Corp invested in 13.38M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 2.01 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stifel Corporation owns 58,961 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru owns 4.50 million shares. 232,723 were accumulated by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 526,125 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Com stated it has 2.77% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 19,711 were accumulated by Lorber David A.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductor Nv (Prn) by 14.90 million shares to 27.27M shares, valued at $28.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals In (Prn) by 31.38 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Finance Grp Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 37,338 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation has 0.02% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 9,441 shares. City Holdg reported 94 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Fund accumulated 0.07% or 1,666 shares. Harvey Inv Co Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3.61% or 115,004 shares. 55,497 were reported by Apg Asset Nv. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Fort LP has invested 0.48% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Vanguard Grp holds 8.91M shares. Adage Partners Limited Company has 105,100 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 21,970 shares. 6,318 are owned by Boothbay Fund Llc. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.04% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Connable Office holds 0.07% or 1,958 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech invested 0.1% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $83.11 million for 51.69 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.