As Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Market Value Rose, Advent Capital Management Increased Holding by $301,008; Highline Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Vale S A (VALE) as Share Price Rose

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) by 48.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 37,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 115,267 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, up from 77,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Caesars Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 9.14 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 51.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 984,224 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.85 million, down from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 19.12M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 29/03/2018 – VALE SAYS SECOND INSTALLMENT TO BE PAID IN MARCH BASED ON SECOND HALF 2018 RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – WOOLWORTHS SAYS FORMER CEO VALE MICHAEL LUSCOMBE HAS DIED; 04/04/2018 – Vale CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 7 Weeks; 25/04/2018 – Brazil’s Vale posts weaker-than-expected 1st-qtr profit; 26/04/2018 – VALE SEES $4B IN DIVIDENDS AND 5.5% YIELD IN 2018: CEO; 18/05/2018 – VALE CEO OPTIMISTIC TRADE SPAT WON’T LEAD TO HARMFUL BARRIERS; 24/05/2018 – Vale sees key mine topping iron ore output forecasts in 2018; 12/04/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES CLOSING, FINAL RESULTS OF 2022 BONDS BUY OFFER; 24/04/2018 – VALE SA VALE.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Vale curbing base metal output to boost returns

More notable recent Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Vale S.A. (VALE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Fed Frenzy On Wall Street – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StockBeat: Peugeot Shines, Aston Martin Skids as Economy Hits Brakes – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Vale SA: 07/22/2019 Vale’s production and sales in 2Q19 – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nickel Monthly News For The Month Of July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04B and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 311,723 shares to 436,000 shares, valued at $51.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 786,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker I by 60,291 shares to 406,097 shares, valued at $39.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (Prn) by 326,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17.83M shares, and cut its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (Prn).