As Caesars Entertain (CZR) Stock Rose, Selz Capital Trimmed by $2.31 Million Its Stake; Lvz Advisors Stake in Gentex (GNTX) Decreased by $2.08 Million as Shares Rose

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.56. About 985,529 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entertain Corp (CZR) by 24.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 288,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 878,200 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63 million, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entertain Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 7.58M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 48,486 shares. Ameriprise reported 2.13 million shares. Long Road Investment Counsel Lc holds 47,800 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.06% or 176,014 shares in its portfolio. 22,147 are held by Proshare Advsrs Ltd Company. Mason Street Advsr Ltd reported 137,852 shares. 17,975 were accumulated by Bancorp Of Hawaii. Illinois-based Lsv Asset Management has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corporation reported 16,724 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 24,524 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 7,019 shares. Bartlett Co Ltd holds 0% or 3,800 shares in its portfolio. Ckw Financial reported 2,750 shares stake. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.07% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Foothills Asset has invested 1.42% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93M and $421.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Lts Fd Tr Iv by 33,200 shares to 55,764 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchng Traded Fd Vi by 288,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 699,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares were bought by Boehm Neil. 120 shares valued at $2,510 were bought by Chiodo Matthew on Friday, June 28. Nash Kevin C bought $9,985 worth of stock or 568 shares. The insider Downing Steven R bought $12,499.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.01M for 15.81 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

