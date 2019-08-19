As Caesars Entertain (CZR) Market Value Rose, Selz Capital Cut Stake; Gilman Hill Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Hercules Capital (HTGC)

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entertain Corp (CZR) by 24.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 288,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 878,200 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63M, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entertain Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 2.84M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 13.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 44,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 376,870 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, up from 332,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. About 340,554 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 232,906 shares to 235,000 shares, valued at $27.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cla.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mgmt holds 0.04% or 44,742 shares in its portfolio. Alpine Associate Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 240,960 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Cleararc Cap stated it has 14,970 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Comerica Bancorp accumulated 269,058 shares. Clearline Capital Lp has 2.97% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 652,648 shares. Nokota Mgmt LP holds 4.05M shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.06% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Kepos Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.65% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 232,723 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 18,293 were reported by Element Capital Mgmt Lc. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Corp has 745,866 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Commercial Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment holds 10,100 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Opus Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) or 100,419 shares. First Manhattan Com reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain holds 1,000 shares. James Research Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 1,800 shares. 30,155 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Communication Can. Sei owns 15,756 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 20,685 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability Company invested in 10,539 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prelude Capital has 10,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset As owns 66,739 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank accumulated 0% or 1,400 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Com holds 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) or 43,383 shares.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,836 shares to 7,684 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,853 shares, and cut its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX).