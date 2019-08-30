As Cae (CAE) Shares Rose, Holder Fiera Capital Has Lowered by $20.40 Million Its Stake; Kensico Capital Management Has Increased Fiserv (FISV) Holding by $132.84 Million

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Cae Inc (CAE) by 19.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 927,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.16% . The institutional investor held 3.87M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.75M, down from 4.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Cae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.94B market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $26. About 270,496 shares traded or 27.29% up from the average. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 33.00% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q REV. C$780.7M, EST. C$782.7M; 25/05/2018 – Correct: CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS C$0.37; 09/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES TO BUY 9 SIMULATORS FROM CAE; 27/03/2018 CAE Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS $0.37; 01/05/2018 – CAE, KF AEROSPACE FORM SKYALYNE CANADA JOINT VENTURE; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TO EXCEED UNDERLYING MARKET GROWTH IN FISCAL YEAR 2019; 22/05/2018 – Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call; 23/05/2018 – AVIANCA HOLDINGS SAYS JOINT VENTURE AUTHORIZED WITH CAE INTL; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Net C$100.1M

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 96.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 1.51 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 3.07M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.82M, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $107.04. About 740,715 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold CAE shares while 56 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 122.75 million shares or 2.05% less from 125.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). 369,195 were reported by Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 0.01% invested in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) for 520 shares. D E Shaw Inc holds 685,069 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 207,884 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia has invested 0% of its portfolio in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Eaton Vance has 0.01% invested in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) for 103,658 shares. New York-based Sandler Cap has invested 0.62% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Fil Ltd accumulated 1.95M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Advsr Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 141,603 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cidel Asset has invested 0.24% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability accumulated 26,033 shares. Northern Trust owns 143,164 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management has invested 0.26% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE).

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,758 shares to 241,907 shares, valued at $45.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 197,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 721,440 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 125,000 shares to 4.21 million shares, valued at $738.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 77,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.95M shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Partners holds 14,365 shares. 33,511 are owned by Smithbridge Asset Management De. Stevens Management Limited Partnership owns 64,424 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Albion Fincl Group Ut has invested 1.39% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 33,199 are held by Cibc World. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership owns 0.17% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 804,275 shares. Prudential holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 374,705 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Com holds 59,369 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd has 0.05% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 78,001 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp has 430,272 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.5% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Fayerweather Charles has invested 4.34% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). accumulated 10.98M shares. Round Table Ltd Liability Company reported 0.08% stake. Livingston Asset Management Com (Operating As Southport Cap Management) stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).