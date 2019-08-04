As Cae (CAE) Market Valuation Rose, Ativo Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $501,622; New Generation Advisors Has Cut Its Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Stake by $1.15 Million

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.87M market cap company. The stock increased 7.77% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $5.13. About 1.31M shares traded or 0.83% up from the average. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Rev $356M; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL); 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cae Inc (CAE) by 31.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 22,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.16% . The institutional investor held 50,016 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 72,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.18. About 162,384 shares traded. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 33.00% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 25/04/2018 – CAE IN 10-YR A330/A350 PILOT TRAINING PACT WITH VIRGIN ATLANTIC; 22/05/2018 – Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q REV. C$780.7M, EST. C$782.7M; 01/05/2018 – CAE, KF AEROSPACE FORM SKYALYNE CANADA JOINT VENTURE; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG OF $7.8 BLN; 27/03/2018 CAE Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TO EXCEED UNDERLYING MARKET GROWTH IN FISCAL YEAR 2019; 24/05/2018 – REMINDER/Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call; 09/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES TO BUY 9 SIMULATORS FROM CAE; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Net C$100.1M

More notable recent Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Consolidated Communications Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Consolidated Communications Collaborates with Rural Maine Town on Creative Approach to Delivering High-Speed Internet Access to the Community – globenewswire.com” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Consolidated Communications Expands Fiber Network and Broadband Services to Willis, Texas – GlobeNewswire” published on September 24, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $43,400 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold CNSL shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,165 are owned by Bluecrest Capital Management. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Amalgamated Savings Bank invested in 0% or 10,509 shares. Riverhead Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Moreover, Bridgeway Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Farmers And Merchants Invests reported 20,100 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 213,966 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Fincl Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 45,453 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street accumulated 0% or 2.18 million shares. Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Prudential Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL).

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $237.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jardine Matheson Hldgs Ltd (JMHLY) by 6,124 shares to 17,224 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 3,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold CAE shares while 56 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 122.75 million shares or 2.05% less from 125.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Mellon stated it has 387,897 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.22% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 681,641 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp accumulated 20,271 shares. Mackenzie Financial has 0.6% invested in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). 685,069 are held by D E Shaw & Company. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) for 20,612 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 529,206 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) for 816,700 shares. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 70,555 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life The invested in 0.05% or 2.27 million shares. Eaton Vance reported 0.01% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 0% or 453,459 shares in its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.01% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management invested in 950,100 shares or 0.26% of the stock.

Analysts await CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) to report earnings on August, 14 before the open. They expect $0.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.2 per share. CAE’s profit will be $53.33 million for 33.98 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by CAE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.44% negative EPS growth.