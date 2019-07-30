As Cadence Design Systems In (CDNS) Share Price Rose, Hartford Investment Management Co Has Cut Holding by $609,903; Omnicom Group (OMC) Share Price Rose While Private Bank & Trust Co Lifted Its Holding

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems In (CDNS) by 23.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 9,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,352 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, down from 41,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Cadence Design Systems In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $76.35. About 1.26M shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 62.93% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 10/04/2018 – Cadence Expands Virtuoso Platform with Enhanced System Design, Advanced Node Support Down to 5nm, and Simulation-Driven Layout; 22/05/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – CADENCE INTERFACE HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO INCLUDE AN INTEGRATION WITH AXIEM 3D PLANAR EM SIMULATOR; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC CDNS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.055 BLN TO $2.085 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Cadence Design at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and Nl Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 EPS 86c-EPS 94c; 21/03/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints New Executive Leaders; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 Rev $2.055B-$2.085B

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) by 106.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 10,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,636 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 9,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $81.61. About 854,806 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Net $264.1M; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom to Buy Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business in Japan; 24/05/2018 – Publicis starts test phase of “Marcel” internal network aimed at performance boost; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Chuck Brymer as Chairman of Brand Consulting Group; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EPS $1.14; 03/05/2018 – FleishmanHillard Appoints Janise Murphy Chief Practice Officer; 07/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Hires Lawson Waring as Global Brand Leader; Alberto Botero as Head of Data; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom Health Group Acquires Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business In Japan, Rebrands As EMC K.K; 24/05/2018 – OMNICOM HOLDERS BACK PROPOSAL ON THRESHOLD FOR CALLING MEETINGS; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Mark O’Brien as Oper Chief of Brand Consulting Group

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $708.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (EFA) by 83,747 shares to 712,355 shares, valued at $46.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etracs (MLPI) by 96,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.50 million activity. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $4.81 million was made by TAN LIP BU on Thursday, January 31. BECKLEY THOMAS P also sold $1.11M worth of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 39,397 shares to 178,566 shares, valued at $10.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 59,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $92.45M for 57.84 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

