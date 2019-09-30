As Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Stock Price Rose, Advisors Preferred Has Decreased Its Position by $399,024; Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Bright Rock Capital Management Lowered Stake by $408,000

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) by 90.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 5,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 605 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44,000, down from 6,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Cadence Design Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $66.36. About 417,847 shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and AI Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design: Using Prior ASC Topic 605 Basis, 2018 Rev View Would Be About $2.085B-$2.115; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 06/03/2018 – Cadence Minerals Says Portfolio Company Acquired Stakes in South Australia Projects; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q Net $72.9M; 08/05/2018 – Cadence Debuts lndustry’s First Analog IC Design-for-Reliability Solution; 10/05/2018 – Cadence Design at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in TransAct Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.17M, down from 37,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $232.95. About 753,522 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07B for 26.59 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $313.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 8,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $9.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp stated it has 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). The United Kingdom-based Legal General Pcl has invested 0.41% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Numerixs Inv holds 1,100 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Westwood Grp Inc has 455,841 shares. Parsec Fincl Mgmt has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Strs Ohio holds 0.37% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 407,754 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Lc invested in 0.01% or 998 shares. Bahl & Gaynor invested in 3.66% or 2.41 million shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 0.08% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 136,161 shares. Maryland-based Carderock Cap Mgmt has invested 0.72% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc has invested 0.28% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Gotham Asset Limited Liability Com owns 2,089 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Federated Inc Pa invested in 109,403 shares. Community Group Lc owns 2,000 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.2% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CDNS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 233.68 million shares or 0.88% less from 235.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited owns 0.04% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 50,118 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc holds 3,618 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gradient Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Stifel Finance has 0.01% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 56,632 shares. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.25% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). 1.76 million were reported by Glenmede Trust Na. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank stated it has 0% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 42 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). New York-based Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Wetherby Asset accumulated 6,729 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Voya Inv Ltd Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 442,591 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 270,709 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP reported 894,634 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $294.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 137,481 shares to 274,739 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Corporate Bond Etf by 30,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell Mc G (IWP).

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $92.45M for 50.27 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.