As Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Shares Rose, Riverhead Capital Management Increased Position by $1.77 Million; Pointstate Capital LP Has Decreased Vmware (VMW) Holding by $4.30 Million; Share Value Rose

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) by 354.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 28,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,110 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 7,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cadence Design Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $75.06. About 591,862 shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 62.93% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 03/05/2018 – Cadence Shortens Automotive Verification Closure with New Verification IP for UFS 3.0, CoaxPress, and HyperRAM; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 02/05/2018 – Cadence Innovus Implementation System Speeds Development of New Realtek DTV SoC Solution; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC CDNS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.86 TO $0.94; 24/04/2018 – Cadence Design Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 EPS 86c-EPS 94c; 09/05/2018 – Global MEMS Design Contest Winners Announced; 19/03/2018 – Cadence Sigrity PowerDC Technology Supports Future Facilities’ New Open Neutral File Format for Thermal Interoperability; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Full-Flow Digital and Signoff Tools Certified on Samsung’s 8LPP Process Technology

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 68.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 23,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $174.71. About 366,748 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 17/04/2018 – Carl Icahn buys stake in software provider VMware – CNBC; 22/05/2018 – VMware Invests in a New Women’s Leadership Innovation Lab at Stanford University; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 19/04/2018 – UBER IS SAID TO SELECT VMWARE’S ROWE AS CFO FOR PLANNED ’19 IPO; 04/04/2018 – Overland-Tandberg’s RDX independently tested by VMware; 22/04/2018 – DJ VMware Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMW); 03/05/2018 – Benu Networks’ Virtual Service Edge Platform Achieves VMware Ready Status; 01/05/2018 – VMware Advances Networking for the Digital Era with the Virtual Cloud Network; 25/04/2018 – Rackspace Expands VMware Private Cloud as a Service to Customer Data Centers; 23/05/2018 – VMWARE INC – CO, OKTA ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP AND INTEGRATION BETWEEN VMWARE WORKSPACE ONE AND OKTA IDENTITY CLOUD

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.40 million shares to 2.83M shares, valued at $333.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 27,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59M for 37.98 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $8.42 million activity. 23,208 shares valued at $1.11M were sold by BECKLEY THOMAS P on Thursday, January 31. 100,000 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares with value of $4.81M were sold by TAN LIP BU.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold CDNS shares while 129 reduced holdings.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 21,795 shares to 22,662 shares, valued at $545,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 48,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,216 shares, and cut its stake in United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X).