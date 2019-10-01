As Cadence Design System (CDNS) Shares Rose, Winslow Evans & Crocker Raised by $363,094 Its Stake; Putnam Investments Holding in Burlington Stores (BURL) Has Lifted by $2.34 Million as Stock Rose

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 32.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 13,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 56,609 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.63M, up from 42,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $199.04. About 541,702 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 14/03/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9.7 TO 10.5 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.73-Adj EPS $5.83; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores to Open 35-40 Net New Stores in FY18; 22/04/2018 – DJ Burlington Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BURL); 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Sales Up 9.7%-10.5%; 13/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $146 TARGET PRICE; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Net $82.6M; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES QTRLY TOTAL SALES ON A 14 WEEK BASIS INCREASED 14.9% TO $1,937 MLN

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) by 14205.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 5,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 5,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $366,000, up from 36 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Cadence Design System Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $65.4. About 853,092 shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 21/03/2018 – CADENCE AEROSPACE NAMES THOMAS C. HUTTON CEO; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Cadence Design Systems To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 EPS 86c-EPS 94c; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in TransAct Technologies; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design: Using Prior ASC Topic 605 Basis, 2018 Rev View Would Be About $2.085B-$2.115; 03/05/2018 – Cadence Shortens Automotive Verification Closure with New Verification IP for UFS 3.0, CoaxPress, and HyperRAM; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $358.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 4,044 shares to 4,048 shares, valued at $616,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 4,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 650 shares, and cut its stake in Roku Inc.

