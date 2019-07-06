As Cadence Design System (CDNS) Share Price Rose, Voya Investment Management Has Decreased Holding by $2.49 Million; Guidewire Software (GWRE) Shareholder Regis Management Co Has Cut Stake by $1.11 Million

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 39,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 477,637 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.34M, down from 517,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cadence Design System Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $74.41. About 1.24M shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 62.93% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 22/05/2018 – Cadence Full-Flow Digital and Signoff Tools Certified on Samsung’s 8LPP Process Technology; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC CDNS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.86 TO $0.94; 17/05/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Lanny Shirk as President, Astro Spar Arden (ASA) Operations; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q EPS 26c; 08/03/2018 – Cadence Minerals: Macarthur Minerals Identifies Several Lithium Brine Aquifer Zones; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 06/03/2018 – Cadence Minerals Says Portfolio Company Acquired Stakes in South Australia Projects; 29/05/2018 – Cadence Design at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Cadence Expands Virtuoso Platform with Enhanced System Design, Advanced Node Support Down to 5nm, and Simulation-Driven Layout; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Cadence Design Systems To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Regis Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc sold 11,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,994 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, down from 54,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $102.21. About 184,235 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $101.17 million for 51.67 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.28% negative EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $8.42 million activity. $1.11 million worth of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) was sold by BECKLEY THOMAS P. SHOVEN JOHN B had sold 50,000 shares worth $2.50 million on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold CDNS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 235.75 million shares or 0.80% less from 237.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,604 are owned by Lpl Finance Ltd Llc. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 3.29M shares. Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 1.38 million shares. Moreover, Plante Moran Advsr Limited Co has 0% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 61 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 191,948 shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 4,694 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) or 10,152 shares. Bp Public Limited Com holds 0.09% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) or 35,000 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited owns 217,800 shares. Paloma Partners reported 14,559 shares. Barclays Plc holds 506,806 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability owns 1.64M shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 43,348 shares. 8,547 are held by Caxton Associates Lp. Us Commercial Bank De stated it has 6,077 shares.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $44.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) by 99,176 shares to 198,341 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 80,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,032 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.76 million activity.

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $22.09 million for 94.64 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Company has invested 0.08% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Sterling Mngmt Lc reported 3,748 shares. Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 184 shares. Diversified Tru accumulated 2,255 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 900 were accumulated by Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Co. Laurion Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Zeke Lc holds 8,553 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.04% or 18,369 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtn Mgmt Communication has invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Assoc Llc has 0.01% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 126,764 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Communication Ma holds 0.02% or 494,787 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 24,015 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt reported 10,674 shares stake. Us Bankshares De invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

