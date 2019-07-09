As Caci Intl Cl.A (CACI) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Exane Derivatives Has Decreased Position by $2.66 Billion; Costco Wholesale (COST) Stock Price Rose While Highland Capital Management Lifted Its Holding

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Caci Intl Cl.A (CACI) by 99.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 14,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 1 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182,000, down from 14,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Caci Intl Cl.A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $208.22. About 149,233 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 23.89% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 28/03/2018 – While CACI has been trying to scale up through acquisitions, General Dynamics expects a deal with CSRA to help grab more of the U.S. defense budget; 02/05/2018 – CACI SEES FY EPS $11.26 TO $11.50; 18/03/2018 – CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 15/03/2018 – CACI GETS PRIME POSITION ON $17.5B MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT; 18/03/2018 – CACI Announces Proposal to Acquire CSRA for $44.00 Per Share; 28/03/2018 – CSRA SAYS CACI NOTIFIED CSRA IT WAS WITHDRAWING CACI PROPOSAL; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Ratings Of Caci Int’l Including Cfr Of Ba2, Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – CSRA: Board Determines CACI Proposal Can’t Reasonably Be Expected to Lead to Superior Proposal; 20/04/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Actionable Intelligence Solutions at GEOINT 2018; 18/03/2018 – CACI Makes Bid for CSRA, Seeking to Break Up General Dynamics Deal for CSRA

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 2,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,443 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49M, up from 45,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $269.51. About 877,873 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.1% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Gulf Intl Bank (Uk) Limited reported 103,624 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Bancorporation Of The West accumulated 3,702 shares. Michigan-based Sigma Inv Counselors has invested 0.46% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Tci Wealth Inc holds 8,072 shares. Becker Capital reported 32,101 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 4,835 shares. Stock Yards Fincl Bank And Trust accumulated 56,615 shares. Kingfisher holds 1.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 6,674 shares. Michigan-based Seizert Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). M&T Bancorp, a New York-based fund reported 194,840 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 12,000 shares. Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Ltd Com holds 4,300 shares. Vista Cap Inc stated it has 2,519 shares.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Corp (NYSE:PHM) by 14,068 shares to 152,600 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,925 shares, and cut its stake in Iac/Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CACI shares while 93 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 21.15 million shares or 6.94% less from 22.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested 0.12% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. 41,974 were accumulated by New Amsterdam Limited New York. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). New York State Teachers Retirement owns 48,572 shares. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 97,092 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 38,389 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 13,790 shares stake. Metropolitan Life reported 0.12% stake. Cortina Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 57,492 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 1,400 shares. Zacks Investment Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 14,221 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 3,756 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Limited Liability Corp reported 72,800 shares. Voya Inv accumulated 271,186 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 173 shares to 1,149 shares, valued at $95.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Technipfmc (Call) by 79 shares in the quarter, for a total of 716 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss And C Techn. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $12,011 activity.