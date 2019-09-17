As Caci Intl (CACI) Valuation Rose, Mackenzie Financial Lowered Its Position; Regal Beloit (RBC) Stock Declined While Zpr Investment Management Trimmed by $475,389 Its Position

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 47.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 5,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 6,531 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $534,000, down from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $74.78. About 167,423 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 24/04/2018 – Imax and Cineworld Group to Add IMAX With Laser Experience in 55 Cineworld and Regal IMAX Locations; 03/04/2018 – Regal Petroleum 2017 Pretax Profit Surges as Production Increases; 19/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–REGAL CLOSED CASE CARTS – 36C24518Q0110; 14/03/2018 – REGAL PETROLEUM RPT SPUD OF VAS-10 WELL; 19/04/2018 – Regal Breakfasts for Royal Wedding Watching at British Restaurants; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Expects Nicotra Gebhardt Acquisition to Be 13c-15c Accretive to Adjusted Earnings in 2018; 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATES POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS REGAL BELOIT TRADES; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Revises Rating Watch on Melsta Regal Finance to Evolving from Negative; 16/04/2018 – Marvel Studios’ “AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR” Goes Beyond The Screen In First-Ever Moviebill Edition Available Nationwide Only At Regal Cinemas

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (CACI) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 7,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The hedge fund held 32,711 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.69 million, down from 40,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Caci Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $214.87. About 133,456 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 02/04/2018 – CACI INTL’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – CACI International 3Q EPS $2.56; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Inhofe: Inhofe Meets with CACI CEO Ken Asbury; 19/03/2018 – CACI Provides Detailed And Factual Information Regarding Its Proposal To Acquire CSRA For $44.00 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – CACI 3Q EPS $2.56; 18/03/2018 – CACI Raises Fiscal Year 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – CACI Awarded $145 Million Task Order to Support U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command Counter Insurgency Targeting; 19/03/2018 – CACI SAYS PROPOSAL OF $44/SHR FACTORS IN BREAK UP FEE OF $204M; 18/03/2018 – CACI International Raises 2018 View To Net $285M-Net $291M; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – CSRA BOARD DETERMINED PROPOSAL FROM CACI INTERNATIONAL COULD NOT REASONABLY BE EXPECTED TO LEAD TO “COMPANY SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”

Analysts await Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, down 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. RBC’s profit will be $61.23 million for 12.80 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Regal Beloit Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold RBC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 38.52 million shares or 0.48% less from 38.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53M and $49.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 7,767 shares to 15,292 shares, valued at $641,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fonar Corp (NASDAQ:FONR) by 21,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,134 shares, and has risen its stake in Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $38.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 8,865 shares to 77,138 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 976,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Logitech Intl S A (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CACI shares while 106 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 20.13 million shares or 4.81% less from 21.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.61 EPS, down 15.81% or $0.49 from last year’s $3.1 per share. CACI’s profit will be $64.94 million for 20.58 P/E if the $2.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by CACI International Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.16% EPS growth.