As Caci Intl (CACI) Stock Rose, Mackenzie Financial Has Cut Position; As Genesis Energy LP (GEL) Stock Price Rose, Chickasaw Capital Management Has Trimmed Position

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Genesis Energy Lp (GEL) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc analyzed 597,352 shares as the company's stock rose 4.15% . The hedge fund held 10.08 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $220.67 million, down from 10.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genesis Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $21.52. About 306,328 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500.

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (CACI) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 7,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The hedge fund held 32,711 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.69 million, down from 40,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Caci Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $227.95. About 149,051 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 25/04/2018 – CACI Awarded $145 Million Task Order to Support U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command Counter Insurgency Targeting; 28/03/2018 – CACI WITHDRAWS OFFER FOR CSRA, FILING SHOWS; 25/04/2018 – CACI Awarded $145 Million Task Order to Support U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command Counter lnsurgency Targeting Program; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Buyout Bid By 2.5% After Rival Hostile Bid From CACI — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – CACI Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board Dr. J.P. (Jack) London Named National Association of Corporate Directors; 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – PROPOSAL OF $44/SHARE TO BUY CSRA FACTORS IN BREAK-UP FEE OF $204 MLN; 18/03/2018 – CACI Announces Proposal to Acquire CSRA for $44.00 Per Share; 18/03/2018 – CACI SEES FY EPS $11.26 – $11.50, SAW $10.95 – $11.19; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: If CACI Buys CSRA, Combined Debt Would Increase By About $2.5B; 08/03/2018 – CACI Establishes Shared Services Center in Oklahoma

Analysts await CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.61 EPS, down 15.81% or $0.49 from last year’s $3.1 per share. CACI’s profit will be $64.94 million for 21.83 P/E if the $2.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by CACI International Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CACI International (CACI) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CACI targets raised after investor day – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CACI Reports Results for Its Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Preview: CACI International’s Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $38.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 5,021 shares to 71,534 shares, valued at $5.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 26,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Alcoa Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold CACI shares while 106 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 20.13 million shares or 4.81% less from 21.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swarthmore Group holds 1.9% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 37,650 shares. Prescott Group Inc Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.25% or 5,000 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Com accumulated 0.03% or 2,750 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.12% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) or 165,017 shares. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Wells Fargo & Co Mn has invested 0.01% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Systematic Finance Limited Partnership holds 5,050 shares. Proshare Ltd holds 5,779 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Campbell & Invest Adviser Ltd Company owns 0.67% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 7,226 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 4,300 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt reported 0.57% stake. Mason Street Ltd Liability Co reported 13,257 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 6,550 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mariner Limited has 0.01% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.24 million shares to 7.60 million shares, valued at $158.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains All American Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 1.57 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold GEL shares while 41 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 84.94 million shares or 3.08% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Finance Gp stated it has 16,000 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Sg Americas Llc has invested 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation New York has 228,942 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Co reported 9.54 million shares. Hrt Limited Liability Com reported 13,162 shares. Hightower Services Lta reported 20,418 shares. Cincinnati Insurance Co holds 0.04% or 60,879 shares. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advsr Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 84,686 shares. Arrow Advsrs Lc invested in 0.15% or 17,286 shares. Advisory Research has invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). 26,693 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Invesco Ltd holds 17.98 million shares. The California-based Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL).

More important recent Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mallinckrodt May See One More Trading Bounce Before Bankruptcy – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Genesis Energy: Improving Debt Situation, Overall Respectable Earnings – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genesis Energy declares common unit distribution of $0.55 – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) was released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investor Ideas Potcasts, Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move: (TSX: $TRST.TO) (NYSE: $CTST) (CSE: $OILS.C) (OTCQB: $OILFF) (CSE: $BEV.C), (TSX: $FAF.TO) – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $344,270 activity. Flynn Edward T had bought 5,000 shares worth $100,600 on Monday, August 26. 5,000 shares were bought by Jesulaitis Kristen O, worth $99,850 on Monday, August 12.

Analysts await Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 273.33% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. GEL’s profit will be $31.87 million for 20.69 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Genesis Energy, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.