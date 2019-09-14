As Caci Intl (CACI) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Decreased Stake; Kiltearn Partners Llp Maintains Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (CACI) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 5,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 47,980 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.82 million, down from 53,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Caci Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $216.01. About 165,685 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 18/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC CACI.N OFFERS $15 IN CASH AND 0.184 OF ITS OWNS SHARES FOR EACH CSRA INC CSRA.N SHARE; 30/04/2018 – CACI Executive Chairman And Chairman Of The Board Dr. J.P. (Jack) London Named National Association Of Corporate Directors Governance Fellow; 20/04/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Actionable Intelligence Solutions at GEOINT 2018; 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC – ON AN ADJUSTED EPS BASIS, TRANSACTION WILL BE MEANINGFULLY ACCRETIVE IN FISCAL YEAR POST CLOSE AND THEREAFTER; 02/05/2018 – CACI International 3Q Rev $1.12B; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CACI 4Q EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 30/04/2018 – CACI Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board Dr. J.P. (Jack) London Named National Association of Corporate Directors; 02/05/2018 – CACI International Sees FY18 EPS $11.26-EPS $11.50; 19/03/2018 – CACI AWARDED $60 MLN IDIQ CONTRACT TO PROVIDE ADVERTISING AND MEDIA SUPPORT FOR ARMY NATIONAL GUARD; 18/03/2018 – CACI International Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.26-EPS $11.50

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 347,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 4.97 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197.70M, up from 4.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.14M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $645.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2,140 shares to 8,465 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horace Mann Educators Corp N (NYSE:HMN) by 186,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Analysts await CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.61 earnings per share, down 15.81% or $0.49 from last year’s $3.1 per share. CACI’s profit will be $64.94 million for 20.69 P/E if the $2.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by CACI International Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.16% EPS growth.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16B and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 215,900 shares to 591,499 shares, valued at $78.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 177,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 998,870 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

