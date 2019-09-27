As Caci Intl (CACI) Shares Rose, Nicholas Investment Partners LP Boosted by $7.35 Million Its Stake; Dominion Energy (D) Stock Value Declined While Utah Retirement Systems Increased Position

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 6,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 149,877 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.59M, up from 143,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 1.99 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (CACI) by 171.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 36,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 57,051 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.67 million, up from 21,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Caci Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $227.5. About 168,074 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 19/03/2018 – CACI AWARDED $60 MLN IDIQ CONTRACT TO PROVIDE ADVERTISING AND MEDIA SUPPORT FOR ARMY NATIONAL GUARD; 18/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC CACI.N OFFERS $15 IN CASH AND 0.184 OF ITS OWNS SHARES FOR EACH CSRA INC CSRA.N SHARE; 10/04/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – WAS AWARDED ONE-YEAR TASK ORDER OF ABOUT $41.5 MLN; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CACI 4Q EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 15/05/2018 – CACI President of U.S. Operations DeEtte Gray Appointed Chair of AFCEA International Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Defense contractor CACI withdraws offer for CSRA; 18/03/2018 – CACI Raises Fiscal Year 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – CACI Awarded $145 Million Task Order to Support U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command Counter lnsurgency Targeting Program; 18/03/2018 – CACI International Raises 2018 View To Rev $4.4B-$4.5B; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Places Ratings Of Caci Int’l Under Review For Downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nadler Gp, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,700 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Lc invested in 0.06% or 11,517 shares. Thomasville Financial Bank holds 0.6% or 44,713 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds has invested 0.26% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Com has 94,164 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Group Inc Ltd Liability Com reported 0.15% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 156,681 are held by Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership. First National Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Trust Inv Svcs reported 3,504 shares. Etrade Cap Management Ltd stated it has 0.09% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Tci Wealth has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Incorporated (Ca) stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hussman Strategic Advsr Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 5,425 are held by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company. The Korea-based Korea Invest has invested 0.16% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.12% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Race Out To Buy PH Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Skechers U.S.A (NYSE:SKX) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 63% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Energy Transfer Makes A Big Move – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dominion Energy South Carolina Announces Early Tender Results, Increase in Offer Cap – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dominion Energy Donates $1.6M to Environmental Nonprofits, Education – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.69 million activity.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12,633 shares to 229,063 shares, valued at $10.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,260 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CACI -2.4% on misses, IRS update – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Company stands up global cybersecurity research program in SA – San Antonio Business Journal” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CACI Awarded Prime Position on $3 Billion Multiple-Award Department of Homeland Security Contract – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Lockheed, CACI net new defense tech contracts – Washington – Washington Business Journal” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CACI Awarded Prime Position on Multiple-Award Defense Intelligence Agency Contract – Business Wire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.