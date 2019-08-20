As Caci Intl (CACI) Shares Rose, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Raised Its Holding; Toronto Dominion Bank Has Lowered Its B2gold (BTG) Position as Shares Rose

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 30.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 783,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The institutional investor held 1.78M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, down from 2.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.61% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.63. About 5.38M shares traded. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 7C; 16/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – B2GOLD REPORTS POSITIVE EXPLORATION DRILL RESULTS FROM FEKOLA; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD- SIGNIFICANT RISE IN QTRLY REVENUE WAS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEW PRODUCTION FROM FEKOLA MINE, AS WELL AS A 9% INCREASE IN AVERAGE REALIZED GOLD PRICE; 30/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD RESPONDS TO NEWS ON NEW MALI MINING CODE; 18/04/2018 – B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results from Fekola North Extension Zone and Resource lnfill Drilling; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP -BELIEVE CO’S INTERESTS IN FEKOLA MINE ARE PROTECTED & ANY AMENDMENTS IN A NEW MINING CODE WILL NOT APPLY TO FEKOLA WITHOUT CO’S AGREEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Gold Adds Glencore, Cuts B2Gold; 20/03/2018 – B2Gold Responds to News Regarding New Mali Mining Code

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (CACI) by 91.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 11,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 24,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, up from 12,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Caci Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $213.09. About 145,527 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics raises bid for sector peer CSRA to fend off CACI; 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – PROPOSAL TO BUY CSRA EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR, AND ACCRETIVE IN FY 2020; 16/05/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Solutions for a Decisive Mission Advantage at 2018 Special Operations Forces Industry Conference; 29/03/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Innovative Electronic Warfare, Counter-UAS, Machine Learning, and Agile DevSecOps Solutions for Increased; 20/04/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Actionable Intelligence Solutions at GEOINT 2018; 25/04/2018 – CACI Awarded $145 Million Task Order to Support U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command Counter Insurgency Targeting; 18/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 17/05/2018 – CACI Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 18/03/2018 – CACI Announces Proposal to Acquire CSRA for $44.00 Per Share; 28/03/2018 – CSRA SAYS CACI NOTIFIED CSRA IT WAS WITHDRAWING CACI PROPOSAL

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 41,200 shares to 125,560 shares, valued at $15.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 20,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CACI shares while 93 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 21.15 million shares or 6.94% less from 22.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Lc stated it has 41,974 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Sei Invs Communications owns 0.02% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 25,027 shares. Principal Group Inc holds 0.05% or 275,093 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation has 0.18% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Hillsdale Mngmt holds 3,400 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.83% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 76,766 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsr LP invested in 21,966 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co invested in 131,800 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.12% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 11,309 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited holds 13 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zacks Invest holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 14,221 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0.01% or 166,672 shares.