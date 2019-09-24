As Caci Intl (CACI) Market Value Rose, Ghp Investment Advisors Boosted Position; Trust Asset Management Has Decreased Its Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holding by $5.81 Million; Stock Rose

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (CACI) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 1,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 19,240 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.94M, up from 17,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Caci Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $229.7. About 76,197 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 25/04/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – AWARDED $145 MLN TASK ORDER TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY INTELLIGENCE AND SECURITY COMMAND COUNTER INSURGENCY TARGETING PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – CACI Provides Detailed And Factual Information Regarding Its Proposal To Acquire CSRA For $44.00 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – CACI International 3Q EPS $2.56; 25/04/2018 – CACI Awarded $145 Million Task Order to Support U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command Counter lnsurgency Targeting Program; 18/03/2018 – CACI Raises Fiscal Year 2018 Guidance; 15/03/2018 – CACI GETS PRIME POSITION ON $17.5B MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT; 25/04/2018 – CACI AWARDED $145 MILLION TASK ORDER TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY INTELLIGENCE AND SECURITY COMMAND COUNTER INSURGENCY TARGETING PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – CACI PROVIDES DETAILED, FACTUAL INFORMATION ON PROPOSAL TO BUY; 18/03/2018 – CACI RAISES FY 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – CACI International Sees FY18 Rev $4.4B-$4.5B

Trust Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 84.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc sold 207,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 36,648 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, down from 244,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.24. About 1.93M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold CACI shares while 106 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 20.13 million shares or 4.81% less from 21.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cardinal Capital accumulated 0.35% or 5,995 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited owns 2,750 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Victory Cap Management invested 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). First Quadrant LP Ca owns 0.2% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 14,325 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% stake. Leuthold Limited Liability Company reported 2,544 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 56,938 shares. Westport Asset Management invested 0.7% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Vaughan Nelson Limited Partnership owns 692,450 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). The Wisconsin-based Johnson Fincl Gru has invested 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Gradient Investments Llc reported 0.01% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Riverhead Management Limited Co owns 4,138 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16B for 13.79 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Trust Asset Management Llc, which manages about $633.33 million and $364.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 161,367 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $325.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

