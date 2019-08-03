As Caci Intl (CACI) Market Valuation Rose, Majedie Asset Management LTD Trimmed by $570,570 Its Position; Jlb & Associates Boosted Its Marsh & Mc Lennan (MMC) Stake by $414,501

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (CACI) by 15.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 3,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 17,294 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, down from 20,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Caci Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $211.37. About 123,200 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 10/04/2018 – CACI Awarded $41.5 Million Task Order to Provide Engineering Support for U.S. Army Commercial Based Technology Analysis; 18/03/2018 – CSRA Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal From CACI International; 15/03/2018 – CACI GETS PRIME POSITION ON $17.5B MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT; 19/03/2018 – CACI PROVIDES DETAILED, FACTUAL INFORMATION ON PROPOSAL TO BUY; 18/03/2018 – CACI Makes Bid for CSRA, Seeking to Break Up General Dynamics Deal for CSRA; 18/03/2018 – CACI Announces Proposal to Acquire CSRA for $44.00 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts CACI International’s Sr Scd Crdt Fclty ‘BB+’ (RR: 3); 20/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: CSRA Rebuffs CACI Bid; Sweetens Deal With General Dynamics; 18/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 28/03/2018 – CACI Withdraws Offer To Acquire CSRA

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mc Lennan (MMC) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 4,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 94,799 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90M, up from 90,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mc Lennan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $98.93. About 2.42M shares traded or 32.17% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 06/03/2018 – OLIVER WYMAN – TWENTY-ONE 8WORKS EMPLOYEES BASED IN UK & SILICON VALLEY, TO BE PART OF CO’S ORGANIZATIONAL EFFECTIVENESS PRACTICE; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska Institutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Marsh & McLennan to ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – INSURANCE FIRM MARSH SERVICES LTD SAYS HAS MEAN GENDER PAY GAP OF 42.5 PCT, MEAN BONUS GAP OF 60.2 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named `Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 17/04/2018 – Tesco Pension Adds Marsh & McLennan, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Marsh to Power Next-Gen Insurance Products and Distribution Channels with Launch of Marsh Digital Labs; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-BNP Paribas Asset Management names head of pension solutions; 03/04/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Mercer and Club Vita Collaborate to Enhance Longevity Risk Management in US Pension Industry – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Tamara Ingram to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oliver Wyman and Corridor Platforms Announce Strategic Collaboration to Provide Industry-Leading Credit and Fraud Risk Management Solutions – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $474.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lab Corp Of Amer (NYSE:LH) by 8,393 shares to 4,067 shares, valued at $622,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) by 2,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,200 shares, and cut its stake in Rollins (NYSE:ROL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Banque Pictet Cie Sa reported 16,025 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hutchinson Capital Mgmt Ca has 0.11% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 3,869 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership owns 12,801 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 112,527 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability reported 297 shares stake. Blackrock Inc accumulated 43.40M shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel Inc reported 0.28% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Nippon Life Ins Co stated it has 10.86% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Fort Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Gulf National Bank (Uk) holds 120,592 shares. Qci Asset New York holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 556 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.19% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Eaton Vance invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). First National Trust has 5,087 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Analysts await CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, up 15.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.84 per share. CACI’s profit will be $52.73M for 24.93 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by CACI International Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.19% negative EPS growth.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 236,245 shares to 273,379 shares, valued at $10.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $12,011 activity.

More notable recent CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CACI Enters Into Agreement to Acquire LGS Innovations and Acquires Mastodon Design – Business Wire” on January 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CACI International to Release 4th Quarter and Year-End FY19 Results After Market Close on August 14, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CACI Awarded $232 Million Contract to Provide Language Training and Cultural Expertise to Intelligence Community Customer – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CACI Issues Guidance for Its Fiscal Year 2020 – Business Wire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CACI CEO to step down at the end of the month – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CACI shares while 93 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 21.15 million shares or 6.94% less from 22.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 1,100 shares. The Colorado-based Tributary Capital Ltd Co has invested 2.24% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). 2,905 were reported by Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 5,709 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 271,186 shares. Swiss Bancorporation reported 45,300 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability holds 81,482 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust has invested 0.02% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 5,003 shares. Prudential Plc accumulated 131,800 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Waddell And Reed Financial accumulated 0.04% or 84,000 shares. Fmr Limited Liability has 358,408 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company reported 0% stake.