As Caci International Cl A (CACI) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Sawgrass Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.05 Million; Mckesson (MCK) Shareholder Knightsbridge Asset Management Upped Position

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Caci International Inc Cl A (CACI) by 62.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 5,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 3,410 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, down from 9,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caci International Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $211.37. About 123,200 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 25/04/2018 – CACI Awarded $145 Million Task Order to Support U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command Counter lnsurgency Targeting Program; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Shuns CSRA Price War as CACI Bids $7.2 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Inhofe: Inhofe Meets with CACI CEO Ken Asbury; 18/03/2018 – CACI International Raises 2018 View To Rev $4.4B-$4.5B; 08/03/2018 – CACI Establishes Shared Services Center in Oklahoma; 02/05/2018 – CACI SEES FY EPS $11.26 TO $11.50; 15/03/2018 – CACI GETS PRIME POSITION ON $17.5B MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Buyout Bid By 2.5% After Rival Hostile Bid From CACI — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – CACI International Sees FY18 EPS $11.26-EPS $11.50; 28/03/2018 – CACI WITHDRAWS OFFER FOR CSRA, FILING SHOWS

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 92.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 34,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 71,351 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 37,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $148.13. About 1.23 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON: CMTE RECOMMENDS ENHANCED OVERSIGHT RELATED TO OPIOIDS; 16/04/2018 – McKesson CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Complaint Alleges Repackage, Sale of Syringes in Violation of False Claims Act, Other Statutes; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Rev $51.6B; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board Increases to Nine Members, Eight of Whom Are Independent; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – INITIATIVE INCLUDES A COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF COMPANY’S OPERATIONS AND COST STRUCTURE; 15/03/2018 – McKesson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON LAUNCHES MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC GROWTH INITIATIVE; REAFF; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $131.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 43,396 shares to 366,903 shares, valued at $7.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Koshinski Asset Management has 0% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 2,693 shares. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 8,387 shares. Veritable Lp invested in 0.01% or 5,360 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 817 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Manchester Capital reported 0.01% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Baystate Wealth Limited Co invested in 30 shares. Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.04% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Bollard Llc owns 0% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 83 shares. Vulcan Value Ptnrs Lc accumulated 4.54% or 4.22 million shares. Victory Capital Mgmt has invested 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Orrstown Serv Inc stated it has 430 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Stockton stated it has 4,364 shares. Bridges Invest Mngmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 3,141 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 175,319 shares. The Wisconsin-based Madison Inv Holdg Inc has invested 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

Analysts await CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, up 15.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.84 per share. CACI’s profit will be $52.73M for 24.93 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by CACI International Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CACI shares while 93 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 21.15 million shares or 6.94% less from 22.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.04% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Goldman Sachs Inc accumulated 641,799 shares. 38,595 are owned by Pnc Fin Ser Group Inc. Raymond James Advisors, Florida-based fund reported 1,677 shares. Prudential Financial accumulated 195,887 shares. Moreover, Kbc Gru Nv has 0.02% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 16,647 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Calamos Advsr Llc holds 3,440 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.65% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 57,492 shares. Nicholas Investment Prtnrs LP holds 21,008 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Amg Trust Financial Bank reported 0.05% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Opus Gru Limited Com reported 1,448 shares stake. Zacks Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

