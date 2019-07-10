As Caci International (CACI) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Advisors Asset Management Has Raised Position; As American Express (AXP) Shares Rose, Holder Gardner Russo & Gardner Has Decreased Position

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Caci International Inc (CACI) by 28.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,210 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, up from 6,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Caci International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $209.45. About 224,663 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 23.89% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 18/03/2018 – CACI International Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.26-EPS $11.50; 21/04/2018 – DJ CACI International Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACI); 15/05/2018 – Etf Managers Group Buys New 1.4% Position in CACI; 18/03/2018 – CACI International Raises 2018 View To Rev $4.4B-$4.5B; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – CSRA BOARD DETERMINED PROPOSAL FROM CACI INTERNATIONAL COULD NOT REASONABLY BE EXPECTED TO LEAD TO “COMPANY SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 18/03/2018 – CSRA Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal From CACI International; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings of CACI lnt’l including CFR of Ba2, outlook stable; 02/05/2018 – CACI International Sees FY18 Rev $4.4B-$4.5B; 28/03/2018 – Defense contractor CACI withdraws offer for CSRA; 18/03/2018 – CACI SEES FY EPS $11.26 – $11.50, SAW $10.95 – $11.19

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 18,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 144,814 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.83 million, down from 163,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $125.9. About 2.16 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71B for 15.35 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Anchor Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Advisory Alpha Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,534 shares. Kwmg has 0% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 82 shares. Cornercap Counsel Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 1,899 shares. Jpmorgan Chase, a New York-based fund reported 6.25M shares. Spc Finance Incorporated has invested 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Zeke Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.41% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Washington-based Garde Inc has invested 0.11% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Ajo Limited Partnership has 106,386 shares. Mercer Advisers reported 2.41% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Tennessee-based Moon Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Ghp holds 40,095 shares. Washington owns 5,707 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 276,035 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Jane Street Gp Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CACI shares while 93 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 21.15 million shares or 6.94% less from 22.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc has 32,840 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 42,906 are held by Morgan Stanley. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company holds 0.01% or 1,843 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 50,063 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Iowa-based Miles Cap has invested 0.27% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) reported 0% stake. Panagora Asset Management owns 61,927 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. New Amsterdam Partners Ltd Ny invested in 2.8% or 41,974 shares. 55,808 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 33,832 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 2,707 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 207,031 shares. Northern reported 758,126 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 16,882 shares. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 25,048 shares to 43,755 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 5,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,388 shares, and cut its stake in The Ultimate Software Group In (NASDAQ:ULTI).

