As Caci International (CACI) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Position; Loomis Sayles & Company LP Boosted Packaging Of America (PKG) Position by $442,530

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 4,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 97,537 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.69M, up from 93,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Packaging Corp Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $99.28. About 260,868 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Caci International Inc (CACI) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 16,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 112,172 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.48 million, up from 95,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Caci International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $222.82. About 79,930 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 25/04/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – AWARDED $145 MLN TASK ORDER TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY INTELLIGENCE AND SECURITY COMMAND COUNTER INSURGENCY TARGETING PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – PROPOSAL TO BUY CSRA EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR, AND ACCRETIVE IN FY 2020; 28/03/2018 – CACI WITHDRAWS OFFER TO BUY CSRA; 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract; 18/03/2018 – CACI RAISES FY 2018 GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – CACI Withdraws Offer To Acquire CSRA; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS RATINGS OF CACI INT’L INCLUDING CFR OF Ba2, OU; 25/04/2018 – CACI Awarded $145 Million Task Order to Support U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command Counter lnsurgency Targeting Program; 30/04/2018 – CACI Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board Dr. J.P. (Jack) London Named National Association of Corporate Directors; 18/03/2018 – CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tivo Corp by 256,522 shares to 389,264 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE) by 21,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,705 shares, and cut its stake in Wingstop Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of America De owns 2.72 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Skba Cap Mgmt Llc invested in 2.03% or 127,150 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 30,347 shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd accumulated 40,360 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Research invested in 12,125 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.16% or 55,800 shares in its portfolio. Hartline stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). First Eagle Inv Lc invested in 541,773 shares. United Automobile Association invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 2.50M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Leavell Invest Management Inc owns 9,100 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Grp reported 79,780 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kbc Group Nv has 0.01% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 10,936 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 17,960 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.01% or 20,200 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CACI shares while 93 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 21.15 million shares or 6.94% less from 22.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Fort LP has 0.44% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Bowling Limited Liability Com stated it has 3,187 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Company owns 0% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 1,227 shares. Invesco Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 118,799 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 0% or 20,136 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 0.01% or 5,003 shares. M&T Bank & Trust, New York-based fund reported 3,617 shares. Lsv Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Coe Cap Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 3,220 shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). First Bancorporation Of Omaha holds 0.15% or 12,209 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 15,315 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Amg Natl Tru Fincl Bank reported 4,359 shares.

