As Caci International (CACI) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Trimmed by $2.54 Million Its Holding; Krensavage Asset Management Trimmed Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Holding as Stock Declined

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 59,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% . The institutional investor held 476,042 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.47M, down from 535,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.63. About 97,306 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 22.96% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q Rev $44M; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M; 12/04/2018 – Enanta to Present New Data for Core Inhibitor for Hepatitis B Virus and FXR Agonist EDP-305 for NASH at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 24/04/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET to Discuss Financial Results for its Fiscal Second; 21/05/2018 – Enanta at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 19/03/2018 Enanta at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta; 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Caci International Inc (CACI) by 75.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 13,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 4,597 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, down from 18,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Caci International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $207.23. About 194,687 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 18/03/2018 – Mike Stone: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA -sources $GD $CACI $CSRA; 28/03/2018 – CACI WITHDRAWS OFFER TO BUY CSRA; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s places ratings of CACI lnt’l under review for downgrade; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Places Ratings Of Caci Int’l Under Review For Downgrade; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – CSRA BOARD DETERMINED PROPOSAL FROM CACI INTERNATIONAL COULD NOT REASONABLY BE EXPECTED TO LEAD TO “COMPANY SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 18/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 18/03/2018 – CACI Raises Fiscal Year 2018 Guidance; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics raises bid for sector peer CSRA to fend off CACI; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Buyout Bid By 2.5% After Rival Hostile Bid From CACI — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – CACI International Sees FY18 Rev $4.4B-$4.5B

More notable recent CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Preview: CACI International’s Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CACI Named a Washington Post Top Workplace for Fifth Consecutive Year – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CACI Awarded Prime Position on $3 Billion Multiple-Award Department of Homeland Security Contract – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “CACI CEO to step down at the end of the month – Washington Business Journal” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 14, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 178,712 shares to 193,873 shares, valued at $7.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Core (NASDAQ:CORE) by 23,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Avalonbay Communities I (NYSE:AVB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CACI shares while 93 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 21.15 million shares or 6.94% less from 22.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Gp invested in 0.11% or 24,189 shares. C M Bidwell & Associate Limited reported 0.09% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.23% or 17,892 shares. Bessemer Gp, New Jersey-based fund reported 5,200 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Sei Invests stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc owns 41,225 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,360 shares. Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 1,513 shares in its portfolio. 199,398 were reported by Ameriprise Inc. Oberweis Asset Management holds 4,460 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited has invested 0.01% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% or 38,389 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru Co holds 0.49% or 49,048 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Waddell And Reed Financial Inc has 0.04% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 84,000 shares.