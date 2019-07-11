As Cabot Oil & Gas (Put) (COG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Millennium Management Trimmed Holding by $4.53 Million; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Increased Its Usg (USG) Position by $497.39 Million

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (Put) (COG) by 87.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 174,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,700 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $671,000, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.81. About 2.93 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Usg Corp (USG) by 11.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 11,487 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 109,551 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74B, up from 98,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Usg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 26/03/2018 – German building materials firm Knauf offers to buy USG; 26/03/2018 – USG HOLDER BERKSHIRE: KNAUF MADE $42/SHR OFFER FOR USG; 13/04/2018 – USG BOARD DISCUSSES KNAUF CAMPAIGN IN FILING; 26/03/2018 – USG HOLDER KNAUF CONFIRMS $42/SHR PROPOSAL MADE MARCH 15; 12/04/2018 – Buffett turns hostile against board of USG; 10/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS “USG WILL REQUIRE SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL INVESTMENT TO REMAIN COMPETITIVE”; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Cites Berkshire in Pressing Case for $5.9 Billion USG Bid; 08/03/2018 – USG Reaffirms Its 2018 Outlook; 13/04/2018 – USG BOARD: KNAUF NO-VOTE CALL IS MISGUIDED ATTEMPT TO PRESSURE; 07/05/2018 – KNAUF SAYS USG CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT HAS TERM OF 2 YRS, HAS SOME STANDSTILL PROVISIONS APPLYING TO KNAUF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 256,892 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corporation. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited has 1.61 million shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 162,505 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability has invested 0.46% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 16,855 shares. Los Angeles And Equity Rech Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 966,914 shares. Moreover, Kennedy Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 126,828 shares. Westwood Group owns 95,235 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 469,885 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Earnest Prns Ltd reported 348 shares stake. State Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd accumulated 34,210 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 16,500 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 19.09M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Of America holds 1,221 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtn has 21,059 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sonos Inc by 429,120 shares to 470,433 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 153,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Wright Med Group N V (Call).

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 161.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.13 per share. COG’s profit will be $144.52M for 17.51 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% negative EPS growth.

