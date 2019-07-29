As Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Market Value Rose, Cabot-Wellington Lowered Its Holding; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holder Royal Bank Of Canada Increased Its Stake

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 120,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 632,701 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42 million, down from 753,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 12.07% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 22.65M shares traded or 266.63% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 60587.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 242,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 242,749 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.77M, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.43% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $84.25. About 12.33M shares traded or 133.03% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 02/05/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Checks Into Trump Hotel on Fence-Mending DC Mission; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile’s John Legere might be the key to a successful Sprint merger: @JimCramer; 01/05/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week – sources (Reut; 30/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile slide after megamerger announcement; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile US CEO John Legere told CNBC that the carrier’s blockbuster buyout of Sprint will “super charge” competition and wireless speeds. via @cnbctech; 08/05/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Sprint’s Claure talks roots, his new role and the role of KC after T-Mobile merger…; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Japan’s SoftBank soars after sources say T-Mobile and Sprint make progress in talks; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to merge; 26/04/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 10/04/2018 – TOWER PEERS FALL TO LOWS AS SPRINT/T-MOBILE SAID TO BE IN TALKS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Samlyn Ltd has 1.16% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 708,365 shares. Parnassus Invests Ca holds 0.1% or 372,637 shares. Newbrook Capital LP invested 6.94% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 2.75 million shares. Wexford Capital LP has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 26,120 were accumulated by Bokf Na. Covington Mgmt invested in 350 shares or 0% of the stock. Menora Mivtachim reported 1.79% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Checchi Cap Advisers Llc stated it has 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Nordea Investment Mgmt holds 0% or 14,493 shares in its portfolio. Alpine Assocs Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.7% or 305,896 shares. 300 are held by Cls Invests. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has invested 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Parametric Port Ltd Liability Company owns 749,648 shares.

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (Put) (NYSE:UPS) by 277,900 shares to 172,800 shares, valued at $19.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Co Del (Call) (NYSE:CLX) by 19,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57M and $146.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Totl Sm Etf (VTI) by 46,545 shares to 510,835 shares, valued at $76.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 60,399 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. 272,326 are held by Century Cos. 65,350 were reported by Cushing Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Windham Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Sun Life owns 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 723 shares. Susquehanna Int Group Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 267,666 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 626,640 shares. Stifel Fin holds 0% or 28,736 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Com has 160,927 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 291,599 shares. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0% or 34,656 shares. 73,401 are owned by Nomura Asset Mgmt Com. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding reported 1.88M shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust owns 1.44M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $131.22M for 15.45 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.