As Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Share Value Declined, Cabot-Wellington Has Cut by $5.94 Million Its Stake; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding Increased by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 99,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 656,173 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.08M, up from 556,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.14M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 42.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 270,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 362,606 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.33M, down from 632,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.81. About 6.14M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New England Mgmt owns 10,900 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Syntal Capital Limited Liability Com owns 14,018 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Energ Opportunities Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1.69% stake. 13.80 million are held by Neuberger Berman Group. Us Bank & Trust De has 693,161 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 384 shares stake. Moreover, First Republic Invest Mngmt has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Verity Asset Mgmt owns 14,043 shares. Veritable LP holds 13,976 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 2.31 million shares. Natixis reported 0.05% stake. 153,495 are held by Bokf Na. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp holds 1.96% or 947,578 shares.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)'s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Should You Be Impressed By Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation's (NYSE:COG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha" on August 17, 2019.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.52 million for 15.68 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. DINGES DAN O also bought $326,723 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares. On Thursday, August 15 the insider BEST RHYS J bought $122,303.

