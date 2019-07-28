As Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Sanders Capital Has Trimmed by $450.20 Million Its Holding; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Lifted Its Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Stake by $803,200

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 200,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.90 million, up from 2.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.63. About 6.76 million shares traded or 10.23% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 25.13% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 15/03/2018 – CEMEX CAN’T DISCARD DOING SHARE BUYBACK BEFORE M&A: CEO; 26/04/2018 – Mexican cement maker Cemex quarterly profit slumps; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES CEMENT VOLUMES IN U.K. FLAT DUE TO BREXIT: CEO; 30/05/2018 – CEMEX Recognizes International Suppliers; 19/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and; 15/03/2018 – Mexico’s Cemex eyes acquisition options in growth markets-CEO; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 06/03/2018 – CEMEX’s FEC Quarry Earns NSSGA’s Platinum Community Relations Award; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEEING WEAK DEMAND ENVIRONMENT IN COLOMBIA: CEO; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX SEES VOLUME GROWTH, GOOD PRICING DYNAMICS IN COMING YRS

Sanders Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 52.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc sold 16.08M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 14.83 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419.99 million, down from 30.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 12.07% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 22.65 million shares traded or 266.57% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 288,900 shares to 803,298 shares, valued at $5.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bancolombia Sa (NYSE:CIB).

Sanders Capital Llc, which manages about $15.69B and $23.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 37,500 shares to 747,288 shares, valued at $101.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 215,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

